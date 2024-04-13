FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

FTAI opened at $71.08 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after buying an additional 1,444,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

