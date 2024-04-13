FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 15th

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.69 on Friday. FRP has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $567.06 million, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

