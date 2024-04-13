Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 2.2 %
FYBR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.