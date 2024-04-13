Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $438.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

