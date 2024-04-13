Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $763.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

