Friedenthal Financial Invests $123,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

