Friedenthal Financial Buys New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.