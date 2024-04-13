Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 553 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

