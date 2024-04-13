FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.53. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.
