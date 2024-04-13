Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

