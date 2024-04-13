First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 72,772 shares traded.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
