First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 72,772 shares traded.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 109,314 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 328,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

