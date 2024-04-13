First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 1,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
