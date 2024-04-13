First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 1,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 329.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

