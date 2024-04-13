First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $121.97. Approximately 44,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 141,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
