First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $121.97. Approximately 44,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 141,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

