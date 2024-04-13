First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.33. 11,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 8,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

