First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,815. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

