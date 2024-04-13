First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 140.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,124,000 after buying an additional 121,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

DALI stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.