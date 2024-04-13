First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Bank of America

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.91.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$15.27 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.02.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

