First Personal Financial Services Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 110,246 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

