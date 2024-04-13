First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %

CLX stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

