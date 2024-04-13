First Personal Financial Services Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1,172.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

