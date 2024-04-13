First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,186. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

