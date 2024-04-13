FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

FinVolution Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FinVolution Group has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of FINV stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.52. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 471,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 372,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 579,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

