Financial Review: N-able (NYSE:NABL) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 5.55% 4.20% 2.54% Blackbaud 0.16% 14.59% 4.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of N-able shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

N-able has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for N-able and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blackbaud 0 0 2 0 3.00

N-able currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Given N-able’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N-able and Blackbaud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $421.88 million 5.50 $23.41 million $0.12 104.67 Blackbaud $1.11 billion 3.71 $1.82 million $0.03 2,557.33

N-able has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackbaud. N-able is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackbaud beats N-able on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. The company sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

