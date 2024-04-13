Financial Comparison: NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $4.09 million 3.05 -$3.16 million ($0.56) -3.89 ICU Medical $2.26 billion 1.06 -$29.66 million ($1.23) -79.84

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NEXGEL and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -77.19% -46.54% -30.11% ICU Medical -1.31% 6.35% 3.03%

Summary

ICU Medical beats NEXGEL on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

