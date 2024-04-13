Financial Architects LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
