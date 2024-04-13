Fetch.ai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $502.07 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003232 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $502.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,936,777 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

