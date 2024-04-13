Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.