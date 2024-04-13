Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Fabrinet worth $56,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after buying an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.33. 486,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,294. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

