Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $259.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.37.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $252.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.