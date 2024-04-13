Essex LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYW opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

