Essex LLC Sells 7,122 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.