Essex LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.