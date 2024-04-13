Essex LLC Sells 30,215 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.21% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 897.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 428,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth $2,522,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

