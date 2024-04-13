Essex LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

