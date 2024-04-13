Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of GE opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

