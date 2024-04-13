Essex LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

