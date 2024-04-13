Essex LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $90.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

