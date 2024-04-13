Essex LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

