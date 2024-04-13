Essex LLC Acquires 248 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

