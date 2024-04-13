ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) & Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Critical Comparison

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company and ESSA Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 16 0 2.84 ESSA Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus target price of $728.05, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. ESSA Pharma has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.63%. Given ESSA Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 15.36% 51.22% 9.94% ESSA Pharma N/A -17.41% -17.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and ESSA Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $34.12 billion 20.93 $5.24 billion $5.80 129.59 ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$26.58 million ($0.59) -13.15

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Pharma. ESSA Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats ESSA Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.