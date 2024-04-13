Ergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $346,532.98 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.32 million and $346,532.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,199.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.46 or 0.00752038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00123797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00182537 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00110372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,617,905 coins and its circulating supply is 74,617,770 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

