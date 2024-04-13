Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

NYSE EQR opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

