EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

