EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

EOG opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

