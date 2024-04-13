EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $140.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.76.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

