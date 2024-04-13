Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.