Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Envela shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 27,988 shares trading hands.
Envela Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Envela had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Envela
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
