Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Envela shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 27,988 shares trading hands.

Envela Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Envela had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envela

About Envela

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,045.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 205,373 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 66.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

