Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $75.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Enova International stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

