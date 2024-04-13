Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Up 107.4% in March

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 301,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.84. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

