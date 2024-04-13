ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

